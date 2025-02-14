Night air strike in Sumy region: what is known about the consequences of the drone attack

On the night of February 14, enemy troops carried out another air strike on the Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy City Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to reports, a farm building caught fire as a result of a drone attack on the outskirts of Sumy community.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. Emergency services are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and eliminate the consequences of the impact.

Residents are urged not to ignore air raid warnings and to follow safety measures.

Recall

The Air Force informed about the launch of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft in Sumy region.

Russia's “Shahed” attack on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to two