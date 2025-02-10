ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39825 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98251 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102369 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158336 views

Russia's “Shahed” attack on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to two

Russia's “Shahed” attack on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to two

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26567 views

Two women were injured and 348 windows were damaged as a result of a hostile attack by a Shahed drone in Sumy. Rescuers are working at the scene, and an invincibility center has been set up, where more than 60 people have already received help.

Two women were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops with a Shahed drone in Sumy, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Two women were injured: one is undergoing outpatient treatment, the other was taken to a hospital

- RMA said.

According to the SES medical teams, 5 people received medical assistance, and 13 received psychological support.

"The city headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the shelling is working, and a mobile resilience center of the State Emergency Service has been deployed. Since its arrival, 66 people have turned to the invincibility point, 53 to the relief headquarters," the statement said.

Emergency repair work is underway to close the window openings. "About 50 have already been closed. The total number of damaged windows is 348," RMA said.

"The power, water and heating systems in the damaged buildings are operating normally," the statement said.

Addendum

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on February 9, around 22:50, an enemy drone hit a parking lot in the courtyard of an apartment building in Sumy. Windows in 4 high-rise buildings were smashed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising