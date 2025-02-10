Russia's “Shahed” attack on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to two

Two women were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops with a Shahed drone in Sumy, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Two women were injured: one is undergoing outpatient treatment, the other was taken to a hospital - RMA said.

According to the SES medical teams, 5 people received medical assistance, and 13 received psychological support.

"The city headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the shelling is working, and a mobile resilience center of the State Emergency Service has been deployed. Since its arrival, 66 people have turned to the invincibility point, 53 to the relief headquarters," the statement said.

Emergency repair work is underway to close the window openings. "About 50 have already been closed. The total number of damaged windows is 348," RMA said.

"The power, water and heating systems in the damaged buildings are operating normally," the statement said.

Addendum

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on February 9, around 22:50, an enemy drone hit a parking lot in the courtyard of an apartment building in Sumy. Windows in 4 high-rise buildings were smashed.

