Invaders attack Sumy: wounded woman hospitalized

A woman was injured in Sumy as a result of a terrorist attack. This was reported by the Sumy City Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the victim, a woman born in 1987, was urgently hospitalized.

Representatives of the emergency response headquarters are working at the scene, in particular at school No. 29.

Recall

In Sumy, six cars were destroyed in the attack, and fifteen other vehicles were damaged. Several windows were also damaged in buildings on Zboronnykh Syliv Ukrayiny and Zalivna streets, adding to the total of five damaged buildings.

In Sumy, occupants' UAV damaged 15 cars and 3 houses in a parking lot