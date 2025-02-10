In Sumy, occupants' UAV damaged 15 cars and 3 houses in a parking lot

In Sumy, rescuers extinguished a fire after an occupier's UAV crashed. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The fire engulfed 6 cars, and a total of 15 vehicles and 3 residential buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The damage assessment is currently underway.

Recall

In Sumy, a drone hit a parking lot, causing a fire.

Enemy drone attacks parking lot in residential area of Sumy: what is known about the consequences