In Sumy, occupants' UAV damaged 15 cars and 3 houses in a parking lot
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers extinguished the fire after the occupiers' drone crashed into a parking lot in Sumy. The fire engulfed 6 cars, damaging a total of 15 vehicles and 3 residential buildings.
In Sumy, rescuers extinguished a fire after an occupier's UAV crashed. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The fire engulfed 6 cars, and a total of 15 vehicles and 3 residential buildings were damaged.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
The damage assessment is currently underway.
Recall
