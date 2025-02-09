Enemy drone attacks parking lot in residential area of Sumy: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, a drone hit a parking lot, damaging parked cars and windows in neighboring buildings. There is no information about the victims, and the authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.
In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a parking lot in a residential neighborhood. This was reported by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.
Details
The explosion damaged parked cars in a parking lot and shattered windows in neighboring high-rise buildings.
The relevant services are working on the spot to assess the extent of the damage. There is no information about the victims.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in the city of Sumy.
