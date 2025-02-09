Enemy drone attacks parking lot in residential area of Sumy: what is known about the consequences

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28368 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 69453 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 93245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111121 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88608 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101866 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113166 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116801 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155908 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100667 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 73856 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 44312 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 69645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121089 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146358 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 69645 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101298 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135127 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137031 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165165 views
Enemy drone attacks parking lot in residential area of Sumy: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75248 views

In Sumy, a drone hit a parking lot, damaging parked cars and windows in neighboring buildings. There is no information about the victims, and the authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a parking lot in a residential neighborhood. This was reported by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.

Details

The explosion damaged parked cars in a parking lot and shattered windows in neighboring high-rise buildings. 

The relevant services are working on the spot to assess the extent of the damage. There is no information about the victims. 

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in the city of Sumy.

In Sumy, a 13-year-old boy who brought home parts that looked like an engine was injured in an explosion09.02.25, 15:22 • 38047 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
sumySums

