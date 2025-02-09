Enemy drone attacks parking lot in residential area of Sumy: what is known about the consequences

In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a parking lot in a residential neighborhood. This was reported by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.

The explosion damaged parked cars in a parking lot and shattered windows in neighboring high-rise buildings.

The relevant services are working on the spot to assess the extent of the damage. There is no information about the victims.

Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in the city of Sumy.

