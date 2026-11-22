Russia withdrew from the election to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) after two unsuccessful attempts to return to the organization’s governing body in 2022 and 2025. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called this the result of joint efforts by Kyiv and its international partners aimed at strengthening Moscow’s isolation. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to UNN.

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According to Sybiha, during the 43rd extraordinary session of the ICAO Assembly, Russia did not even nominate its own candidate for the organization’s Council.

The minister stressed that the Kremlin had repeatedly violated international aviation standards and created threats to the safety of civil flights. In particular, this concerns dangerous interference with the operation of navigation systems.

Ukraine called for strengthening Russia’s international isolation

Sybiha emphasized that a state that systematically violates aviation safety rules cannot claim participation in the leadership of an organization responsible for upholding them.

Those who undermine aviation safety cannot be responsible for ensuring it — the minister stated.

According to him, Russia lost the trust of the international community long ago, and its diplomatic efforts cannot conceal its numerous violations of international law.

The Foreign Minister also thanked Ukraine’s partners for their consistent position on preventing Russia from accessing the governing bodies of international organizations.

Every international position from which Russia is excluded is another consequence of its aggression against Ukraine. Moscow must lose the influence it is trying to regain — Sybiha emphasized.

Ukraine and its partners applied pressure: Russia withdrew from the race for the ICAO Council