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Russia demands a "strong peace" from Ukraine, but on its own terms — Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

Putin's spokesman said that the Kremlin opposes a ceasefire and demands territorial concessions from Ukraine, its renunciation of NATO, and demilitarization.

Russia demands a "strong peace" from Ukraine, but on its own terms — Peskov

Russia advocates for a "solid peace, peace forever, rather than a ceasefire that, essentially, will achieve nothing." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in a comment to Russian "media," reports UNN.

Details

According to the Russian dictator's spokesman, "the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating every day, and this will continue."

As for Zelenskyy's statements today, obviously, the situation in Ukraine, as we have said, is deteriorating every day — both the economic situation and the situation on the fronts, and this will continue

 — Peskov noted.

What the Kremlin wants

Russia demands that Ukraine fully withdraw its troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as officially renounce any plans to integrate into NATO.

In addition, the Kremlin demands that Kyiv carry out "demilitarization," meaning complete disarmament, and "denazification" (a ban on the fabricated "Nazis" — ed.), as well as "ensuring all rights for the Russian-speaking population."

Recall

Earlier, Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the adoption in the United States of a law on "hellish sanctions" was an unfriendly step.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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