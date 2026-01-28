Russia deliberately turns the occupied territories of Ukraine into lawless zones - Ministry of Justice in PACE

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 1050 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
03:48 AM • 12510 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 33094 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 49158 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 38981 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56869 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 30778 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56689 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25540 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 19028 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
94%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White HouseJanuary 27, 10:53 PM • 9558 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 16351 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 6182 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 13496 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 5954 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 5974 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56874 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 39891 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56692 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 54291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Jerome Powell
Nicolas Maduro
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 20352 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 19921 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 27584 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 31134 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 37694 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Truth Social
Starlink

Russia deliberately turns the occupied territories of Ukraine into lawless zones - Ministry of Justice in PACE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for ECHR Affairs, stated that impunity reigns in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Millions of people are deprived of legal protection, and ECHR mechanisms are not functioning.

Russia deliberately turns the occupied territories of Ukraine into lawless zones - Ministry of Justice in PACE
Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

The Russian Federation is deliberately turning the occupied territories of Ukraine into territories of lawlessness. This was stated by Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for ECHR Affairs, during her speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The same discussion was attended by Andrew Ford, Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and Council of Europe expert, Yasemin Çağ, representative of the ECHR Execution Department, Mykyta Petrovets, representative of the Regional Human Rights Center, and other representatives of the international legal community.

As Sokorenko noted, a climate of impunity and general lawlessness prevails in the territories occupied by Russians in Ukraine. There are no legitimate judicial services there, and millions of people are deprived of any legal protection, as citizens' access to real, not fictitious, justice is practically blocked.

In addition, the mechanisms of the European Court of Human Rights do not operate in these territories, Sokorenko added.

She also drew attention to the fact that the European Court of Human Rights recently established that the creation of a "climate of impunity" is a conscious and systemic policy of Russia aimed at suppressing national identity and undermining Ukraine's independence.

The ECHR decision is not just a document fixing violations; it is a roadmap to justice, the implementation of which requires international coordination and pressure on the aggressor state.

 - emphasized Margarita Sokorenko.

Recall

Andriy Melnyk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, stated that a just peace is possible only if Russia is held accountable for its crimes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine