Russia deliberately turns the occupied territories of Ukraine into lawless zones - Ministry of Justice in PACE

Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

The Russian Federation is deliberately turning the occupied territories of Ukraine into territories of lawlessness. This was stated by Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for ECHR Affairs, during her speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The same discussion was attended by Andrew Ford, Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and Council of Europe expert, Yasemin Çağ, representative of the ECHR Execution Department, Mykyta Petrovets, representative of the Regional Human Rights Center, and other representatives of the international legal community.

As Sokorenko noted, a climate of impunity and general lawlessness prevails in the territories occupied by Russians in Ukraine. There are no legitimate judicial services there, and millions of people are deprived of any legal protection, as citizens' access to real, not fictitious, justice is practically blocked.

In addition, the mechanisms of the European Court of Human Rights do not operate in these territories, Sokorenko added.

She also drew attention to the fact that the European Court of Human Rights recently established that the creation of a "climate of impunity" is a conscious and systemic policy of Russia aimed at suppressing national identity and undermining Ukraine's independence.

The ECHR decision is not just a document fixing violations; it is a roadmap to justice, the implementation of which requires international coordination and pressure on the aggressor state. - emphasized Margarita Sokorenko.

Recall

Andriy Melnyk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, stated that a just peace is possible only if Russia is held accountable for its crimes.