January 12, 07:13 PM • 15407 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 26898 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 19887 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 21246 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 33247 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 19013 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20505 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 43024 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 39247 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31597 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov stated that Russia has "lost" Armenia and is "losing" Central Asia. He called for wars against these countries, while the Center for Countering Disinformation records a sharp decrease in the issuance of Russian passports to citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian state propagandist Vladimir Solovyov stated that Russia "lost" Armenia and is "losing" Central Asia. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

Thus, Solovyov openly called for wars against these countries in order not to "lose their sphere of influence."

At the same time, the CPD indicates that by the end of 2025, a sharp reduction in the issuance of Russian passports to citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan was recorded. At the same time, for citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan, this process has practically stopped, as there were only isolated cases during the year, while in 2022, Russia issued more than 173,000 passports to Tajiks. 

Traditionally, Moscow used labor migration and simplified acquisition of citizenship as a tool of "soft power" and political influence on Central Asian states, which led to mass recruitment of citizens of these countries into the Russian army. Limiting access of migrants from the region to the Russian labor market and citizenship led to the loss of this leverage and significantly undermined loyalty to the Kremlin

- the message says.

It is noted that against this background, Central Asian countries are increasingly actively reorienting themselves towards other global and regional players. These processes are taking place not only in the economic sphere, but also at the mental and psychological levels, which indicates a systemic distancing of the region from the Russian Federation.

"Thus, Russia's harsh migration policy and xenophobic practices have the opposite effect: instead of strengthening its influence, the Kremlin is accelerating the loss of its positions in Central Asia, despite propagandistic statements about "historical unity" and "strategic partnership."

Recall

In December 2025, Ukrainian intelligence discovered more than 150 foreigners from 25 countries recruited into the Russian army, with about 200 more preparing to join. The main sources of recruitment are post-Soviet states and countries of the Global South.

Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residence31.12.25, 17:33 • 9426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
Armenia
Central Asia