Russia condemns US for "aggression against Venezuela" and demands release of Maduro - Nebenzya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Russia at the UN condemned US actions against Venezuela, calling them an act of international aggression. Russia calls for the immediate release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, detained during Operation "Absolute Resolve" in Caracas.

Russia condemns US for "aggression against Venezuela" and demands release of Maduro - Nebenzya

The Russian Federation at the UN condemned the act of international aggression by the United States against Venezuela and called for the release of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the Security Council, as reported by UNN.

We condemn the US military measures that violate international law. We call for the immediate release of the illegally detained President of Venezuela and his wife. Problems between the US and Venezuela must be resolved through dialogue, which is precisely what is stipulated in the UN Charter.

- said Nebenzya.

Addition

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force operatives with the support of the FBI.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Nicolas Maduro
United Nations Security Council
Federal Bureau of Investigation
United Nations
Venezuela
United States