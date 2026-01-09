Russia claims to have struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile

$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM • 36387 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 47249 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 37700 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 48221 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 30327 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 19759 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16334 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18923 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14801 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 55887 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYTJanuary 8, 09:40 PM
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launchJanuary 8, 09:57 PM
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first detailsJanuary 8, 10:20 PM
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reactsJanuary 8, 11:01 PM
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto

Exclusive

January 8, 01:48 PM
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 48236 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Venezuela
Lviv
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM
Russia claims to have struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile, calling it a supposed response to an alleged attack on Putin's residence. It was stated that the targets were "critically important objects," while on January 8, Lviv was attacked by a ballistic missile traveling at 13,000 kilometers per hour.

Russia claims to have struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike with an "Oreshnik" on Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

They claim that they allegedly did this "in response" to an alleged attack on the residence of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

They also state that the alleged target of the attack was "critically important objects."

Addition

According to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 8 at 23:47, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of Lviv with a ballistic missile. The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13 thousand kilometers per hour.

Then, after the air raid alert in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Lviv