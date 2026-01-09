Russia claims to have struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile, calling it a supposed response to an alleged attack on Putin's residence. It was stated that the targets were "critically important objects," while on January 8, Lviv was attacked by a ballistic missile traveling at 13,000 kilometers per hour.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike with an "Oreshnik" on Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
They claim that they allegedly did this "in response" to an alleged attack on the residence of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.
They also state that the alleged target of the attack was "critically important objects."
Addition
According to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 8 at 23:47, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of Lviv with a ballistic missile. The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13 thousand kilometers per hour.
Then, after the air raid alert in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard.