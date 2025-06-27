$41.590.08
Exclusives
Russia capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia produces more ammunition than all EU countries combined. He emphasized that sanctions against Russia are vital for stopping the Russian war machine for the sake of security not only of Ukraine but also of EU and NATO countries.

Russia capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined - Sybiha

Russian industry is currently capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined, so strengthening against Moscow is not only about supporting Ukraine, but also the EU and NATO, to stop the Russian war machine. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during the press conference "Fair Play: How to make sanctions work", reports UNN correspondent.

Today, sanctions against Russia are not only about supporting Ukraine. These sanctions are needed, first and foremost, by the EU and NATO states themselves to stop the Russian war machine. There is no doubt that Russian murderers are planning to expand aggression to other European countries. They are building up their defense industry at an unprecedented pace. And this threatens not only Ukraine. Russia is now capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined. Therefore, it is in the interests of our Euro-Atlantic partners to maximally limit Russia's ability to produce means of terror and aggression now.

- said Sybiha.

He noted that Ukraine highly values the adoption of EU sanctions, as they cover hundreds of categories of critical goods and thousands of individuals and legal entities.

In the near future, we expect the adoption of the 18th package. It will be powerful and painful for the aggressor. First of all, it concerns a blow to energy revenues and secondary sanctions against those who help the aggressors. EU sanctions play a key role in weakening Russia's economic and military-technical potential. Sanctions really work, no matter what Russian propaganda says. And, by the way, that is why Russia is so eager to weaken, circumvent or postpone them.

- added Sybiha.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the National Security and Defense Council, by its decision, establishes tasks for state institutions, given the need to synchronize sanctions of Ukraine and partners against the Russian Federation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on the synchronization of sanctions of Ukraine and partners against the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

