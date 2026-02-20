Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 107 out of 128 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 128 drones, 107 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 20 (from 18:00 on February 19), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region – Russia, as well as 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 107 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as falling debris (fragments) at 1 location - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

