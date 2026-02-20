Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 107 out of 128 drones neutralized

$43.290.03
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 09:12 PM
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in Washington
February 19, 09:28 PM
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law
February 19, 10:31 PM
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist
February 20, 12:15 AM
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported
01:28 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
February 19, 11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
February 18, 05:10 PM
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Barack Obama
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
06:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
06:27 AM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 09:12 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
February 19, 12:42 PM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
February 19, 12:06 PM
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Series

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 107 out of 128 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

On the night of February 20, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 107 enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 107 out of 128 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 128 drones, 107 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 20 (from 18:00 on February 19), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region – Russia, as well as 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 107 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as falling debris (fragments) at 1 location

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damaged
20.02.26, 06:02

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine