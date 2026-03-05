Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, 136 neutralized

Russia launched 155 drones at Ukraine overnight, 136 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 5 (from 6:30 p.m. on March 4), the enemy attacked with 155 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, 136 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. 18 attack UAVs hit 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at three locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

