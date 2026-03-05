$43.450.22
Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, 136 neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On the night of March 5, Russia launched 155 attack UAVs of various types. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 136 drones, with 18 UAVs recorded as hitting targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, 136 neutralized

Russia launched 155 drones at Ukraine overnight, 136 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 5 (from 6:30 p.m. on March 4), the enemy attacked with 155 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, 136 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. 18 attack UAVs hit 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at three locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

106 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff04.03.26, 22:31 • 3616 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine