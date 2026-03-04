106 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
08:04 PM • 2216 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 7362 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 19903 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 30578 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 23114 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 28305 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 54276 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79510 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66773 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68527 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
76%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 32173 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 32320 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 11832 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 23113 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 15206 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 15520 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 19913 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 30588 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 32639 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 32476 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 10266 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 23391 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 33584 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 41105 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 44996 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

106 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched one missile strike and 52 air strikes, dropping 122 guided aerial bombs.

106 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 106 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 6031 kamikaze drones and carried out 2551 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike using three missiles and 52 air strikes - dropping 122 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6031 kamikaze drones and carried out 2551 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 91 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using MLRS. It launched four air strikes using 11 KABs. In total, two combat engagements took place in these directions.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of Hrafske. No assault actions are currently recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Stavky, Drobycheve, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times towards Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and towards Chervony Lyman. Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 14 were wounded in this direction today; four units of automotive equipment and one artillery system were destroyed, and seven enemy shelters were damaged. 91 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position six times, attacking in the area of Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, and towards Zelenyi Hai, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 enemy attacks took place: in the area of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrny. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked towards the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff04.03.26, 07:44 • 4838 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine