In total, since the beginning of this day, 106 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 6031 kamikaze drones and carried out 2551 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike using three missiles and 52 air strikes - dropping 122 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6031 kamikaze drones and carried out 2551 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 91 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using MLRS. It launched four air strikes using 11 KABs. In total, two combat engagements took place in these directions.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of Hrafske. No assault actions are currently recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Stavky, Drobycheve, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times towards Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and towards Chervony Lyman. Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their position are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 14 were wounded in this direction today; four units of automotive equipment and one artillery system were destroyed, and seven enemy shelters were damaged. 91 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position six times, attacking in the area of Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, and towards Zelenyi Hai, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 enemy attacks took place: in the area of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrny. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked towards the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff