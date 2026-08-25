Russia attacked mobile branches of Ukrposhta twice in the Chernihiv region - Smilyanskyi

On Tuesday, August 26, Russian occupiers attacked the branch and the transport depot of Ukrposhta’s mobile branches in the Chernihiv region twice. This was reported by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, according to UNN.

Details

No employees were injured in the attack, but it was not without stress.

The State Emergency Service and the regional Ukrposhta team continue to work at the site, clearing up the aftermath and developing a plan to accommodate employees and quickly open the branch at a new location.

Smilianskyi also reported a Russian strike on a Ukrposhta branch in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

But we closed it in advance, so neither employees nor customers were injured. We are beginning repairs and restoring the branch - Smilianskyi wrote in his post.

We remind you

In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack approached two dozen.