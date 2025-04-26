Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, there are hits

On Saturday, April 26, Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian occupiers. Explosions were heard in the city. City authorities reported a arrival near a multi-story building, windows were broken. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

On Saturday, April 26, at 06:06, Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv - the official said.

At 06:07 he wrote about another explosion, and later published the consequences.

One of the strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Smoke was recorded at the site of the impact - wrote Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there was an arrival near a multi-story building. Balconies were damaged and windows were broken. The examination of the impact site is ongoing. "Information about the victims has not been received yet," he said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added that, preliminarily, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit the roadway.

Reminder

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attacked a residential building, causing apartments to catch fire. As a result of the attack, three people were injured, including a child.

Russian attacks on Ukraine: occupants killed and wounded over 30 Ukrainian children in 3 days