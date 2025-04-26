Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, there are hits

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 898 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 11288 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 21639 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 04:43 PM • 19874 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 32559 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 43501 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 52065 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 37910 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39991 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 83448 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
3m/s
87%
748 mm
Popular news

Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed in a closed ceremony: details

April 25, 06:30 PM • 6744 views

russia has always sought to destroy US leadership and economy - Zelensky

April 25, 06:38 PM • 5032 views

Ukraine has proposed a deal to purchase Patriot systems to defend against attacks

April 25, 07:04 PM • 6328 views

Trump allowed a meeting with Zelensky at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican

April 25, 08:19 PM • 5878 views

A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

April 25, 10:19 PM • 3528 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

04:00 AM • 886 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 52064 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 83446 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 135852 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 299841 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 14078 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 51662 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 43506 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 50330 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 81218 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, there are hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

On April 26, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with drones, explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A hit was recorded near a multi-story building, balconies were damaged and windows were broken.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, there are hits

On Saturday, April 26, Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian occupiers. Explosions were heard in the city. City authorities reported a arrival near a multi-story building, windows were broken. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

On Saturday, April 26, at 06:06, Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv

- the official said. 

At 06:07 he wrote about another explosion, and later published the consequences.

One of the strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Smoke was recorded at the site of the impact

- wrote Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there was an arrival near a multi-story building. Balconies were damaged and windows were broken. The examination of the impact site is ongoing. "Information about the victims has not been received yet," he said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added that, preliminarily, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit the roadway.

Reminder

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attacked a residential building, causing apartments to catch fire. As a result of the attack, three people were injured, including a child.

Russian attacks on Ukraine: occupants killed and wounded over 30 Ukrainian children in 3 days25.04.25, 12:16 • 7060 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,751.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,797.55