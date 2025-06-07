Russia attacked Kharkiv: "Shahed" hit a business, a powerful fire started
On the night of June 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, a hit was recorded on a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district. As a result of the enemy shelling, a powerful fire broke out.
On the night of June 7, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a hit was recorded on a civilian enterprise, a powerful fire broke out. This is reported in his Telegram channel by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
According to our Situation Center, a UAV of the "Shahed" type hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.
According to him, a powerful fire broke out as a result of the attack.
Reminder
On the night of June 7, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of a ballistic strike from the Russian bloc.