Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia region - OVA

On the night of September 25, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. This was written in her Telegram by Natalia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

The enemy attacked the critical infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. There are hits on energy facilities - the post says.

Natalia Zabolotna reported that all relevant services went to the scene.

Recall

On the night of September 25, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions suffered power outages in certain areas due to Russian shelling, which led to delays in a number of trains. Passengers and train crews of Odesa-Dnipro and Odesa-Kharkiv are in shelters, there are no casualties.

Russia is once again attacking Ukraine's energy sector: cold and darkness as weapons will not pass - Center for Countering Disinformation