Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities: the Ministry of Energy reported on the consequences

At night, the Russian Federation launched strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. In particular, equipment of JSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" was damaged, which led to power outages for a significant number of consumers in the regional center and Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

It is reported that the situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remains difficult.

The enemy attacked Chernihiv region again. Hourly power outage schedules continue to be in effect here. Energy workers are working to reduce restrictions. Emergency and restoration work is currently underway to restore electricity supply as soon as possible. - informs the Ministry of Energy.

Addition

Russians massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities.