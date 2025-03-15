Russia attacked energy facilities, some residents in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.
Russia massively attacked DTEK's energy facilities, leaving part of the residents in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions without electricity, the DTEK energy company reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"Russia massively attacked DTEK's energy facilities. At night, the enemy once again struck at the energy sector. This time in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Part of the residents of Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions were left without electricity. The damage is significant. Energy workers are already working on the ground. We are doing everything possible to restore power supply to homes as soon as possible," DTEK reported.
Addendum
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a missile attack at night, 14 people were injured, including children. Buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged. There is destruction in Synelnykivshchyna and Pavlograd district. In the Pavlograd district, infrastructure was severely damaged. In the morning, there were problems with water supply in several cities of the region, including Synelnykove, Pavlograd, Ternivka and Pershotravensk.
In the Odesa region, a fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack, critical infrastructure was damaged, and one person was injured.