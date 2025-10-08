Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in two regions, there are still blackout schedules in Chernihiv region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation in Chernihiv region remains the most difficult. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plant, energy workers wounded

It is indicated that energy workers are working continuously, restoring electricity supply to consumers. "A set of measures is being implemented to ensure the stable functioning of the energy system," the ministry noted.

As of October 8, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in Chernihiv region - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Russian drones attacked railway, energy facilities, and an oil depot in Chernihiv region overnight

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.24 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the report says.