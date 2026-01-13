Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: details

$43.260.18
January 12, 07:13 PM • 17991 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 32104 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 23727 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 24928 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 39093 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 20511 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 21703 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 46097 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 40229 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31927 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 10095 views
Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with IranJanuary 12, 11:04 PM • 6290 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 12703 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 14452 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces02:17 AM • 9778 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 39091 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 39740 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 46097 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 42225 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 46695 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 36385 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 31830 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 37459 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 39483 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 95559 views
Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

During the night, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Korosten and Zviahel districts of Zhytomyr region. There are no dead or injured, rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: details

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region overnight, a fire broke out, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. Tonight, several facilities in Korosten and Zviahel districts came under attack. There is currently no information about deaths or injuries.

- Bunechko wrote.

According to him, rescuers are working to localize and extinguish the fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike. Special services are inspecting the territory for explosive objects.

Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles13.01.26, 01:25 • 12898 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast