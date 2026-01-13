Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: details

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region overnight, a fire broke out, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. Tonight, several facilities in Korosten and Zviahel districts came under attack. There is currently no information about deaths or injuries. - Bunechko wrote.

According to him, rescuers are working to localize and extinguish the fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike. Special services are inspecting the territory for explosive objects.

Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles