Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight

Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility in central Ukraine three times overnight, sparking a large-scale fire. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group on November 7, UNN writes.

Overnight, the enemy attacked the Naftogaz Group's oil and gas facility in central Ukraine three times. The attack damaged equipment. An explosion occurred at the facility and a large-scale fire broke out - Naftogaz reported.

"None of the employees were injured, and the personnel were evacuated in time. I thank the State Emergency Service rescuers and Naftogaz employees for their prompt response," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board.

It is currently stated that an assessment of the consequences of the attack is underway.

Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region

Update

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out at a fuel infrastructure facility in the Zviahel district of Zhytomyr region as a result of a Russian strike. Rescuers extinguished the fire.No information about fatalities or injuries had been received.