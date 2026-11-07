$45.4451.04
ukenru
09:59 AM • 1910 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
09:50 AM • 3396 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
07:49 AM • 12229 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles
06:59 AM • 12247 views
Russia is already using its Starlink equivalent, "Rassvet," over Ukraine - GUR
06:30 AM • 12744 views
In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closedPhotoVideo
04:30 AM • 19737 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
November 6, 10:17 PM • 30033 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
November 6, 09:15 PM • 21690 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 21984 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
November 6, 07:47 PM • 23044 views
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damagedNovember 7, 01:19 AM • 18443 views
Ukraine’s national ice hockey team won the European Nations Cup for the second timeVideoNovember 7, 01:50 AM • 11248 views
"The Greens" accused the AfD of Russian propaganda over Mendel's speech in the BundestagNovember 7, 02:52 AM • 13022 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons07:18 AM • 12476 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideo08:41 AM • 8342 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 25160 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 38957 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 30913 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 55712 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 55707 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was stepped up near his residenceVideo08:57 AM • 2504 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 18586 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 17513 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 21678 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 22313 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Su-34
Falcon 9

Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

As a result of the overnight attack, equipment was damaged, an explosion occurred, and a large-scale fire broke out. Employees were evacuated; there were no casualties.

Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight

Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility in central Ukraine three times overnight, sparking a large-scale fire. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group on November 7, UNN writes.

Overnight, the enemy attacked the Naftogaz Group's oil and gas facility in central Ukraine three times. The attack damaged equipment. An explosion occurred at the facility and a large-scale fire broke out

- Naftogaz reported.

"None of the employees were injured, and the personnel were evacuated in time. I thank the State Emergency Service rescuers and Naftogaz employees for their prompt response," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board.

It is currently stated that an assessment of the consequences of the attack is underway.

Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region07.11.26, 11:50 • 3384 views

Update

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out at a fuel infrastructure facility in the Zviahel district of Zhytomyr region as a result of a Russian strike. Rescuers extinguished the fire.No information about fatalities or injuries had been received.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine