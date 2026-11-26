On Thursday, November 26, Russia and Ukraine are exchanging the bodies of those killed. This was reported by the "media" of the aggressor country, UNN reports.

Details

According to State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev, this time the exchange is taking place according to the "250 for 22" formula.

Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.

Context

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that the new stage of the exchange of prisoners of war is to take place at the end of November–early December 2026.

We remind you

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that he spoke for 15 hours with Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova during a humanitarian mission to Oleshky. The parties discussed future humanitarian missions, the exchange of prisoners, the return of civilians, and the search for missing persons.