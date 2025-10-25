$41.900.00
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
08:45 AM • 20018 views
Russia again attacked a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Russian troops attacked a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where 496 employees were underground. This is already the seventh major attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last two months.

Russian troops attacked a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This was reported by the DTEK press service, writes UNN.

Details

During the attack, 496 mine employees were underground. All of them were brought to the surface. None of them were injured.

This is already the 7th large-scale enemy attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last 2 months.

On October 19, Russian troops launched strikes on energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv Oblasts. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 192 miners remained underground and were evacuated.

All miners were successfully brought to the surface. None of the employees were injured.

Olga Rozgon

