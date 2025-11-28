$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubio may miss NATO foreign ministers' meeting – allies concerned

United States Secretary of State Rubio is likely to miss the December 3 NATO meeting in Brussels. This raises concerns amid negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Rubio may miss NATO foreign ministers' meeting – allies concerned

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is unlikely to attend a key NATO meeting on December 3 in Brussels, raising concerns amid negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by European media with reference to US officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to two US officials, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will represent Washington instead of Rubio. The reasons for the possible absence of the top US diplomat are not disclosed, and he may change his plans at the last minute. However, such a move seems unusual: secretaries of state almost always attend the two annual NATO meetings.

US allies are concerned about demands for Ukraine to conclude an agreement before receiving security guarantees: the State Department's reaction was swift27.11.25, 09:15 • 2978 views

The information emerged amid complex negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and European partners regarding President Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian invasion. Some European diplomats are already complaining that they are being excluded from the process. 

NATO notes that sometimes individual ministers may miss part of a meeting, but the absence of the US Secretary of State always attracts special attention. The State Department has not yet provided comments.

First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico27.11.25, 03:49 • 39672 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Brussels
United States
Ukraine