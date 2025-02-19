Rubio held consultations with the EU after talks with Lavrov: what Europe is worried about

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held consultations with European colleagues after meeting with Lavrov in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Diplomats from France, Germany, Italy, the UK and EU representatives received information about the negotiations from him.

According to the State Department, the participants agreed to maintain close coordination in resolving the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, European leaders are expressing concern about the Donald Trump administration's approach to the Ukrainian issue. The day before, they held an emergency summit to discuss possible steps in response. The main question for Europe is whether Washington is trying to achieve a quick end to the war without sufficient consideration of the interests of its allies.

European countries were not involved in the negotiations in Riyadh, which only increased their fears. Further diplomatic activity is expected from both Brussels and Washington.

