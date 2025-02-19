Rubio held consultations with the EU after talks with Lavrov: what Europe is worried about

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Rubio held consultations with the EU after talks with Lavrov: what Europe is worried about

Rubio held consultations with the EU after talks with Lavrov: what Europe is worried about

Kyiv  •  UNN

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefs his European counterparts on talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia. European leaders express concern about the US approach to resolving the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held consultations with European colleagues after meeting with Lavrov in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

Diplomats from France, Germany, Italy, the UK and EU representatives received information about the negotiations from him. 

According to the State Department, the participants agreed to maintain close coordination in resolving the war in Ukraine. 

At the same time, European leaders are expressing concern about the Donald Trump administration's approach to the Ukrainian issue. The day before, they held an emergency summit to discuss possible steps in response. The main question for Europe is whether Washington is trying to achieve a quick end to the war without sufficient consideration of the interests of its allies. 

European countries were not involved in the negotiations in Riyadh, which only increased their fears. Further diplomatic activity is expected from both Brussels and Washington.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces four agreements with Russia. Among them are the restoration of diplomatic missions and the creation of a team for negotiations on Ukraine.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising