Rubio explained how to deter new attacks on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that Ukraine needs to have sufficient means of deterrence. He also added that European allies should play a significant role in this process.
Can Ukraine create a sufficient deterrent against future aggression, against a future attack, against a future invasion? Because every country in the world has the right to defend itself, and no one can deny that, so it should definitely be part of the conversation
He also added that lasting peace is impossible without deterrence.
At the same time, answering a question about the presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, Rubio expressed the opinion that there should be something on Ukrainian territory "that will make Ukraine feel that it can deter and prevent a future invasion".
At the same time, he did not say anything about the prospects of using this mechanism. Such a discussion will take place when the time comes.
Addition
Rubio said that they discussed not specific conditions with Ukraine, but the time and steps of the negotiation process. The Ukrainian side emphasizes the return of prisoners of war and children.
According to his words, "Ukrainians have made it clear that it is not just about ending the war."
Also, according to Rubio, the United States hopes to receive a positive response from Russia. The negotiations in Saudi Arabia concerned possible negotiations and talks about territorial concessions.