Russia will do everything to quarrel Ukraine with the USA - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will do everything to quarrel Ukraine with the USA, but the meeting in Saudi Arabia showed the opposite, reports UNN.
Details
The Russians will do everything to quarrel Ukraine with America. (...) And I believe that the meeting itself in Saudi Arabia breaks Russia's plans for a complete escalation of relations between Ukraine and America. On the contrary, de-escalation is underway. And this is how it should be between partners
Remind
Ukraine is ready to discuss security guarantees with partners provided that the 30-day silence regime is observed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated about the need to focus on the first steps for the silence regime. After that, a proposal for a 30-day period of silence for the war termination plan is possible.
The establishment of a 30-day silence regime depends on Russia's decision. Ukraine has clearly expressed its position, Zelenskyy noted.
