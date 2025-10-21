Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
October 20, 03:34 PM • 14956 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 30568 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 28988 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 38276 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 72421 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 31501 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 31658 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12071 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26815 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 27074 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
89%
751mm
Popular news
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhoodOctober 20, 02:41 PM • 13431 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 19520 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 13320 views
Russian spy claims Putin to be assassinated in Budapest in British intelligence plotOctober 20, 03:58 PM • 4662 views
A Russian soldier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense ForcesVideoOctober 20, 04:48 PM • 4862 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 19542 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 72418 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 48782 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 119910 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 85951 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 13336 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 69112 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 65795 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 85451 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 82900 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
WhatsApp
The New York Times

Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1566 views

On the night of October 21, the Rostov region was massively attacked by drones, causing numerous explosions. As a result of the attack in Bataysk, a wall of a multi-story building was partially destroyed, two people were injured in Rostov-on-Don, and a power line was damaged in the Nadvigovka khutor.

Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)

On the night of Tuesday, October 21, Russia's Rostov region was massively attacked by drones. Residents of various districts of the region report numerous explosions. This was reported by the governor of the Rostov region Yuriy Slyusar, Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Slyusar reported that drones were shot down over Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts, as well as over Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don, and the Nadvihivka farm of Myasnikovsky district.

Air defense forces are currently repelling an enemy air attack throughout the Rostov region. UAVs were destroyed in Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts. There were no consequences on the ground. In Bataysk, in a multi-story building on Zapadnoye Highway, the wall of the upper floors was partially destroyed.

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 20 people were evacuated from the building.

In Rostov-on-Don, one resident received shrapnel wounds from a UAV falling on two private houses in the Proletarsky district. An ambulance crew that arrived at the scene is taking him to the emergency hospital. Medical assistance was also provided to a minor on the spot. The deputy head of the city went to the scene of the UAV fall.

- Yuriy Slyusar wrote later.

Meanwhile, Russian media published photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack on social networks.

It is noted that residents of various settlements reported a large number of explosions that continued throughout the night.

"In the Nadvihivka farm of Myasnikovsky district, a power line was damaged due to a drone fall. The farm was left without electricity. Emergency services went to the scene," added the governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Recall

On the night of October 19, in the Russian Novokuibyshevsk, after a UAV attack, an oil refinery caught fire. It completely stopped primary crude oil processing after the drone attack. The plant may resume production only at the beginning of November. This was already the second such incident in a month.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineNews of the World
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity