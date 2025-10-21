Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)

On the night of Tuesday, October 21, Russia's Rostov region was massively attacked by drones. Residents of various districts of the region report numerous explosions. This was reported by the governor of the Rostov region Yuriy Slyusar, Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Slyusar reported that drones were shot down over Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts, as well as over Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don, and the Nadvihivka farm of Myasnikovsky district.

Air defense forces are currently repelling an enemy air attack throughout the Rostov region. UAVs were destroyed in Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts. There were no consequences on the ground. In Bataysk, in a multi-story building on Zapadnoye Highway, the wall of the upper floors was partially destroyed. - the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 20 people were evacuated from the building.

In Rostov-on-Don, one resident received shrapnel wounds from a UAV falling on two private houses in the Proletarsky district. An ambulance crew that arrived at the scene is taking him to the emergency hospital. Medical assistance was also provided to a minor on the spot. The deputy head of the city went to the scene of the UAV fall. - Yuriy Slyusar wrote later.

Meanwhile, Russian media published photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack on social networks.

It is noted that residents of various settlements reported a large number of explosions that continued throughout the night.

"In the Nadvihivka farm of Myasnikovsky district, a power line was damaged due to a drone fall. The farm was left without electricity. Emergency services went to the scene," added the governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Recall

On the night of October 19, in the Russian Novokuibyshevsk, after a UAV attack, an oil refinery caught fire. It completely stopped primary crude oil processing after the drone attack. The plant may resume production only at the beginning of November. This was already the second such incident in a month.