Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38511 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 82439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114906 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102298 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113200 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158028 views

Rostec helicopter plant, oil pipeline and oil depot: what was attacked in russia over the past two days

Rostec helicopter plant, oil pipeline and oil depot: what was attacked in russia over the past two days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50642 views

Over the past two days, drones attacked a Rostec helicopter plant, the Kuibyshev-Lisichansk oil pipeline and several refineries in Russia. Targets included facilities in the Rostov, Volgograd and Krasnodar regions.

Rostec helicopter plant, oil pipeline Kuibyshev-Lisichansk, oil depot, three oil refineries and LPDS station attacked by drones in Russia over the past two days. This is reported ASTRA citing  sources, reports UNN.  

Thus, on the night of February 8, drones massively attacked Rostov-on-Don and the Rostov region. The governor of the region stated that windowswere broken out in 14 residential buildings, and the Defense Ministry reported that 18 UAVs were shot down. ASTRA found out that the oil pumping station of Transneft-Privolga JSC in Chertkovsky district was attacked - the roof and windows of one of the station's buildings were damaged.

It is reported that in  Rostov, the glazing of the administrative building of the Rostvertol helicopter plant was damaged as a result of UAV debris. This is an enterprise of the Russian Helicopters holding company of the Rostec state corporation, which is under sanctions by EU and US countries because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  

On the same night, February 8, drones attacked the Andriyanovskaya linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) in Kumylzhensky District of Volgograd Region, which is part of the Kuibyshev-Lisichansk oil pipeline. ASTRA sources report that a fire broke out on the territory of the station.

General Staff confirms damage to refinery in Volgograd region of Russia31.01.2025, 11:57 • 34632 views

In addition, on the night of February 8, drones attacked the oil refinery of Slavyansk-EKO LLC in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai, but they were shot down by air defense, the debris fell into the yards of local residents, there were no casualties.

Also in the village of Ilsky in Krasnodar Krai, the eponymous KNGK-INPZ (Ilsky Oil Refinery) was attacked. Damage is unknown.  

On February 9, a drone attacked an oil depot at 112 Sovetskaya Street in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region. There was no damage or casualties.  

ASTRA reports that drones attacked the Krasnodar region and Krasnodar on the night of February 10. Debris fell on an apartment building in Afipskoye settlement and on a high-rise building in Krasnodar. Ukrainian media reported that the Afipsk refinerywas hit.

The target of the attack was indeed a refinery, but the hit on the plant ASTRA was unable to confirm at the time of publication.

WarNews of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

