Rostec helicopter plant, oil pipeline Kuibyshev-Lisichansk, oil depot, three oil refineries and LPDS station attacked by drones in Russia over the past two days. This is reported ASTRA citing sources, reports UNN.

Thus, on the night of February 8, drones massively attacked Rostov-on-Don and the Rostov region. The governor of the region stated that windowswere broken out in 14 residential buildings, and the Defense Ministry reported that 18 UAVs were shot down. ASTRA found out that the oil pumping station of Transneft-Privolga JSC in Chertkovsky district was attacked - the roof and windows of one of the station's buildings were damaged.

It is reported that in Rostov, the glazing of the administrative building of the Rostvertol helicopter plant was damaged as a result of UAV debris. This is an enterprise of the Russian Helicopters holding company of the Rostec state corporation, which is under sanctions by EU and US countries because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the same night, February 8, drones attacked the Andriyanovskaya linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) in Kumylzhensky District of Volgograd Region, which is part of the Kuibyshev-Lisichansk oil pipeline. ASTRA sources report that a fire broke out on the territory of the station.

In addition, on the night of February 8, drones attacked the oil refinery of Slavyansk-EKO LLC in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai, but they were shot down by air defense, the debris fell into the yards of local residents, there were no casualties.

Also in the village of Ilsky in Krasnodar Krai, the eponymous KNGK-INPZ (Ilsky Oil Refinery) was attacked. Damage is unknown.

On February 9, a drone attacked an oil depot at 112 Sovetskaya Street in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region. There was no damage or casualties.

ASTRA reports that drones attacked the Krasnodar region and Krasnodar on the night of February 10. Debris fell on an apartment building in Afipskoye settlement and on a high-rise building in Krasnodar. Ukrainian media reported that the Afipsk refinerywas hit.

The target of the attack was indeed a refinery, but the hit on the plant ASTRA was unable to confirm at the time of publication.