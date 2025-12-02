The Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine reported a sharp deterioration in Rosneft's financial performance: in the first nine months of 2025, the Russian oil giant's profit plummeted by 70%, indicating a systemic crisis in the energy sector. UNN writes about this.

Details

In its new report, the company removed cash flow data, effectively concealing the real state of its finances. Analysts emphasize that this makes it impossible to fully assess liquidity and the extent of losses.

The drop in profits coincided with increased international sanctions and a rapid loss of buyers of Russian oil. The Kremlin is forced to offer significant discounts to those who remain in the market, which further reduces industry revenues.

Against the backdrop of catastrophic figures, the Russian government decided to grant significant tax breaks to the state giant: in 2026–2030, Rosneft will receive almost 10 billion rubles in tax relief annually. However, experts note that this is not enough to compensate for losses and change the overall trend.

The crisis in Russia's oil sector is exacerbated by general macroeconomic problems: falling exports, depletion of sales markets, sanctions restrictions, and rising logistics costs. At the same time, the state is increasingly subsidizing its own monopolies, placing the financial burden on Russian businesses and citizens.

Earlier it was reported that Gazprom, Rosneft, and Russian Railways topped the anti-rating of the most indebted companies in Russia, accumulating record debts.

