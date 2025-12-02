Rosneft's profits fell by 70%: sanctions and loss of markets push the Russian oil industry into a deep crisis – CPD

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 7448 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20425 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 21002 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 16269 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18055 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 51574 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49145 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59198 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49883 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45604 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0.9m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 9768 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 31185 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 19861 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 19002 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 7458 views
Publications
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 2202 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 1880 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 4176 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20425 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 21003 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Mark Rutte
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38369 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40582 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 96951 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 71781 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 87818 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
The Guardian

Rosneft's profits fell by 70%: sanctions and loss of markets push the Russian oil industry into a deep crisis – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The profits of the Russian oil giant Rosneft collapsed by almost 70% due to sanctions. The CPD reports a crisis in Russia's energy sector.

Rosneft's profits fell by 70%: sanctions and loss of markets push the Russian oil industry into a deep crisis – CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine reported a sharp deterioration in Rosneft's financial performance: in the first nine months of 2025, the Russian oil giant's profit plummeted by 70%, indicating a systemic crisis in the energy sector. UNN writes about this.

Details

In its new report, the company removed cash flow data, effectively concealing the real state of its finances. Analysts emphasize that this makes it impossible to fully assess liquidity and the extent of losses.

Part. Oil prices fall amid supply concerns and talks about the war in Ukraine

The drop in profits coincided with increased international sanctions and a rapid loss of buyers of Russian oil. The Kremlin is forced to offer significant discounts to those who remain in the market, which further reduces industry revenues.

Against the backdrop of catastrophic figures, the Russian government decided to grant significant tax breaks to the state giant: in 2026–2030, Rosneft will receive almost 10 billion rubles in tax relief annually. However, experts note that this is not enough to compensate for losses and change the overall trend.

Part. Turkey sharply cut imports of flagship Russian Urals oil - Reuters

The crisis in Russia's oil sector is exacerbated by general macroeconomic problems: falling exports, depletion of sales markets, sanctions restrictions, and rising logistics costs. At the same time, the state is increasingly subsidizing its own monopolies, placing the financial burden on Russian businesses and citizens.

Earlier it was reported that Gazprom, Rosneft, and Russian Railways topped the anti-rating of the most indebted companies in Russia, accumulating record debts.

Part. Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
Reuters
Donald Trump
Turkey
Ukraine