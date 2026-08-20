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Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6640 views

Romanian F-16s struck a maritime drone near the Neptun Alpha platform in the Black Sea. The European Commission called the incident hybrid warfare.

Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU responded

Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and struck a maritime drone near its Neptun Alpha platform, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"On Thursday, August 20, two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force took off toward the location where a small maritime drone had been spotted in Romania's exclusive economic zone, near the Neptun Alpha platform, approximately 80 nautical miles east of Constanța. One of the aircraft attacked the target and fired its onboard cannon, successfully hitting it," Romania's Defense Ministry said.

As noted, "the presence of the drifting maritime drone was reported by a commercial vessel at approximately 06:28."

A coast guard vessel carrying a team of explosive ordnance disposal specialists from the Romanian Navy on board, it was noted, headed to the drone's location to conduct an inspection. Romania's Defense Ministry indicated that the mission is ongoing.

Drone crashed in Romania during Russia's attack on Ukraine20.08.26, 08:48 • 4264 views

Romania's Defense Ministry also updated information regarding the drone's fall.

"Regarding the incident recorded on the night from Wednesday to Thursday, August 20, when a drone entered national airspace and crashed near the town of Grindу, Tulcea County, specialized teams from the Ministry of National Defence and the Border Police conducted an investigation and secured the area. After on-site checks, it was established that the fragments did not pose a pyrotechnic hazard. The remains of the drone were removed by the Border Police for further investigation. The case was taken over by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanța Court of Appeal," the statement said.

EU reaction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to the incident.

"Today, Romania destroyed an explosive-laden maritime drone near its Neptun Deep platform in the Black Sea. The escalation of a campaign of threats that concerns our citizens and seeks to divide our Union is continuing. This is hybrid warfare," von der Leyen said on X.

She stressed: "The core mission of our Union is to preserve peace. Today, this also means having the ability to deter provocations and aggression."

"Our Readiness 2030 agenda mobilizes up to €800 billion. Through the European Drone Defence Initiative and Eastern Flank Watch, we are increasing production in Europe to ensure the capabilities needed by Member States. Thus, we can respond to new threats quickly, with unity and determination," she noted.

Julia Shramko

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