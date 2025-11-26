Romania is ready to introduce supervision of sanctioned companies

Romania plans to create a mechanism to establish special supervision over companies threatened by international sanctions, including Russia's Lukoil. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"Romania will create a mechanism to establish special supervision over companies threatened by international sanctions, such as the local unit of the Russian state-owned company Lukoil," the publication writes.

Justice Minister Radu Marinescu stated that the draft emergency decree, although it does not name specific companies, will affect Lukoil.

"It is necessary to create a legal framework for such cases," Marinescu said.

The proposal, which must be approved by the government, is designed to protect Romania's energy sector, where uninterrupted supply is crucial to avoid price spikes in a country with the highest inflation and the largest budget deficit in the European Union.

Under the decree, the Romanian government will have the right to appoint special administrators to manage local enterprises affected by sanctions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. This measure can be put into effect after it is determined that significant economic consequences will occur, or if the company requires it.

Recall

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country's authorities are conducting inspections and implementing security measures at the refinery of the Russian oil company Lukoil in Burgas to preserve critical infrastructure, as the government prepares to take control of the facility.