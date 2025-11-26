$42.400.03
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

El País

Romania is ready to introduce supervision of sanctioned companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Romania has agreed to introduce supervision of sanctioned companies, which also applies to Russia's "Lukoil".

Romania is ready to introduce supervision of sanctioned companies

Romania plans to create a mechanism to establish special supervision over companies threatened by international sanctions, including Russia's Lukoil. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"Romania will create a mechanism to establish special supervision over companies threatened by international sanctions, such as the local unit of the Russian state-owned company Lukoil," the publication writes.

Justice Minister Radu Marinescu stated that the draft emergency decree, although it does not name specific companies, will affect Lukoil.

"It is necessary to create a legal framework for such cases," Marinescu said.

The proposal, which must be approved by the government, is designed to protect Romania's energy sector, where uninterrupted supply is crucial to avoid price spikes in a country with the highest inflation and the largest budget deficit in the European Union.

Under the decree, the Romanian government will have the right to appoint special administrators to manage local enterprises affected by sanctions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. This measure can be put into effect after it is determined that significant economic consequences will occur, or if the company requires it.

Recall

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country's authorities are conducting inspections and implementing security measures at the refinery of the Russian oil company Lukoil in Burgas to preserve critical infrastructure, as the government prepares to take control of the facility.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Bulgaria
Romania