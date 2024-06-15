Romania denies visas to Russian delegation to OSCE PA
Kyiv • UNN
Romania refused to issue visas to the entire Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Bucharest, citing Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Romanian authorities have refused to issue visas to a Russian delegation to attend a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) in Bucharest. This was announced by Russian Senator Grigory Karasin in his telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
He said that Russia had received a note from the Romanian Foreign Ministry.
The document states that in view of "Russian aggression against Ukraine," none of the members of the Russian delegation will be issued a visa or allowed to enter the country.
The OSCE PA session is scheduled for the end of June.
