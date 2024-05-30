Pace Committee calls on EU countries to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine

The Migration Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has called on European countries to extend the previously granted temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, or to find new ways for Ukrainians to legally stay in the territories of these states. about this UNN writes with reference to the PACE website.

It is necessary to ensure the legal and legally safe presence of the population of Ukraine on its territory and facilitate the access of asylum seekers to existing rights - indicated in the document.

The document concerns displaced persons from outside Ukraine who enjoy temporary protection in Europe.

In particular, the commission asks EU member states to grant Ukrainians who enjoy temporary protection the right to permanent residence in the host country after a three-year period of residence.

Recall

The Polish Senate has passed a bill to extend temporary protection and assistance to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the russian invasion until September 30, 2025, including access to medical and social benefits, housing, and educational scholarships.

