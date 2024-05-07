Sweden plans changes for refugees from Ukraine: what is known

The Swedish government is planning changes for Ukrainians, in particular, the country's authorities want Ukrainians to be able to register after a year of stay in the country, not three, as it was before. The new rules will come into force on November 1. This was reported by Sveriges radio, according to UNN.

Details

Under the current rules, Ukrainians must live in Sweden for three years before they can be entered into the population register and before they can receive a social security number.

But the Swedish authorities want Ukrainians to be able to register after a year of stay. The government plans for the new rules to come into effect on November 1.

This means that they will have full access to medical care. They will have access to dental care. They will have the opportunity to look after children and be on parental leave.In addition, through their social security number, they can obtain a bank identification number, which facilitates the possibilities of contacting the authorities and, for example, the children's school, - said Maria Malmer Stenergaard, Minister of Migration of Sweden.

Ukrainians registered in the national registry can participate in an employment agency program that supports Swedish language learning and helps with job search.

Participation in the program will allow you to receive more money than Ukrainians receive. Today, Ukrainians receive assistance from the Swedish Migration Agency in the amount of SEK 71 per day (EUR 7), and with participation in the program - SEK 308 (EUR 30).

Recall

The Irish government is considering the possibility of further cuts in payments to Ukrainian refugees amid tensions within the coalition over the issue.