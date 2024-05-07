Sweden plans changes for refugees from Ukraine: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Sweden plans changes for refugees from Ukraine: what is known

Sweden plans changes for refugees from Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Swedish government plans to allow Ukrainians to register in the population register and receive a social security number after one year of residence in the country instead of three years, as it was before, the new rules will come into force on November 1.

The Swedish government is planning changes for Ukrainians, in particular, the country's authorities want Ukrainians to be able to register after a year of stay in the country, not three, as it was before. The new rules will come into force on November 1. This was reported by Sveriges radio, according to UNN.

Details

Under the current rules, Ukrainians must live in Sweden for three years before they can be entered into the population register and before they can receive a social security number.

But the Swedish authorities want Ukrainians to be able to register after a year of stay. The government plans for the new rules to come into effect on November 1.

This means that they will have full access to medical care. They will have access to dental care. They will have the opportunity to look after children and be on parental leave.In addition, through their social security number, they can obtain a bank identification number, which facilitates the possibilities of contacting the authorities and, for example, the children's school,

- said Maria Malmer Stenergaard, Minister of Migration of Sweden.

Ukrainians registered in the national registry can participate in an employment agency program that supports Swedish language learning and helps with job search.

Participation in the program will allow you to receive more money than Ukrainians receive. Today, Ukrainians receive assistance from the Swedish Migration Agency in the amount of SEK 71 per day (EUR 7), and with participation in the program - SEK 308 (EUR 30).

Recall

The Irish government is considering the possibility of further cuts in payments to Ukrainian refugees amid tensions within the coalition over the issue.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroad

