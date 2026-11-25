Rockstar Games is interested in adapting the Red Dead Redemption franchise. The studio is actively seeking partners to sell the rights to create films and series based on the iconic Western and expects to receive around $100 million for the license. This is reported by The Ankler, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two behind the Grand Theft Auto series, had not previously shown interest in adapting this blockbuster franchise, despite years of offers from entertainment companies seeking to bring it to the screen.

However, as the publication’s journalist reports, citing sources, another multibillion-dollar Rockstar franchise may appear on screens.

Sources say the company is more open to the idea of adapting Red Dead Redemption—its hugely popular Western action-adventure franchise—for film or television, the publication writes.

The minimum amount Rockstar Games reportedly expects to receive for the license is around $100 million. For comparison: in 2017, Amazon paid $250 million for the television rights to "The Lord of the Rings" alone.

At the same time, Rockstar still does not plan to adapt its flagship franchise—Grand Theft Auto—for the screen. The exact reasons for this selective approach have not been disclosed, but experts associate it with the enormous difference in the popularity and revenues of the two series.

What is known about Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption, released in 2010, is an adventure video game developed by Rockstar San Diego and published by Rockstar Games. The events of Red Dead Redemption take place during the decline of the Wild West in 1911. The story follows John Marston, a former criminal whose wife and son are taken hostage by the government in exchange for his services as a hired killer. With no other choice, Marston must bring three members of his former gang to justice.

The game received very warm reviews from critics, with its detailed open world, compelling story, and high-quality soundtrack widely praised. The game received an average score of 95/100 on Metacritic and GameRankings. Based on Eurogamer data, Red Dead Redemption sold 5 million copies during May and June 2010. Overall, including the GOTY edition, more than 15 million copies of the game have now been sold.

In 2018, the franchise’s sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, was released; it is a prequel to the previous installment. The game’s plot unfolds in 1899 in a fictional version of the midwestern and southern United States. The story centers on the criminal Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang, who tries to survive against government forces, rival gangs, and other enemies. The story also follows another gang member, John Marston, the protagonist of the first installment.

Red Dead Redemption 2 received widespread critical acclaim, according to the review aggregator Metacritic. The game has the highest score on Metacritic for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, along with Grand Theft Auto V.

The game generated more than $725 million for its developers during its first three days on sale. As of February 6, 2020, more than 29 million copies of the game had been sold. By March 2026, the game’s sales had surpassed 85 million copies.

Recall

On Thursday, November 18, Grand Theft Auto VI officially was released after 13 years of waiting. The first people to try the game were in New Zealand, where the shooter was released at 1:00 p.m. On streaming platforms, viewership of playthroughs of the story campaign reached around 2 million viewers.

Grand Theft Auto VI set an absolute record for the entertainment industry, generating $3.79 billion on its first day of sales. This amount exceeded the total box-office gross of any film over its entire theatrical run.

Pornhub traffic fell by 15% on the day GTA VI was released, although several hours before the game’s release, visits to the porn site surged.