rf says u.s. approves appointment of new russian ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
The United States has given an aggression on the appointment of Alexander Darchiev as Russian ambassador to Washington. He is known for his tough stance on Ukraine. It is also known that Darchiev was previously ambassador to Canada.
The U.S. has given its consent to the appointment of the director of the North Atlantic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Darchiev, as Russia's ambassador to Washington.
This was stated in the rf foreign ministry, reports UNN.
the russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that during consultations between the russian and u.s. delegations in Istanbul on February 27, the u.s. side handed over an official note of aggression on the appointment of alexander darchiev, Director of the North Atlantic Department of the russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the russian federation to the u.s..
His departure for his duty station in Washington, D.C., is expected shortly
darchiev was Minister Counselor at the Russian Embassy in the United States from 2005 to 2010 and Russian Ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021.
Supplement
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that U.S.-Russian consultations on the work of the diplomatic missions of both countries were held in Istanbul on February 27.
One of the issues raised by the Russian side was the possibility of restoring direct air service between Russia and the United States.
Bloomberg reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants to dilute ties between China and Russia without sowing a rift between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
What darchiev said about war against Ukraine
In December 2022, alexander darchiev stated that negotiations would be premature, “until the flow of weapons and funding to the Zelensky regime stops and US troops/mercenaries/NATO instructors leave the country”.