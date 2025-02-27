US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 48952 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92188 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115989 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107478 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150726 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120376 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136038 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134019 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124693 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 38938 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120647 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 51898 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 42811 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24108 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120647 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150726 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193670 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194006 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123894 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126032 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155716 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136130 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143581 views
Actual
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14228 views

Following the resumption of negotiations with the United States, demand for Russian bonds has reached record levels since 2022. In the last three auctions, the Russian government sold bonds worth RUB 608 billion, which is 60% of the quarterly plan.

Demand for Russian bonds that finance Putin's war has surged since the resumption of talks with the United States. This has led to record borrowing in the domestic market, as changes in geopolitics have pushed investors to buy local assets despite sanctions and rising military spending. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Bloomberg.

Details

The latest bond placements by the Ministry of Finance were the largest since the beginning of 2022. In the last three auctions, the government has sold 608 billion rubles ($6.9 billion) worth of bonds, 60% of the planned volume for the first quarter, according to Bloomberg.

Local debt is the main source of funding for Russia's budget deficit, which has grown since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Military spending accounts for about one-third of the budget, and rising demand for bonds helps finance this spending.

Government spending surged by over 70% in January, resulting in a large deficit. At the same time, export revenues were under pressure due to US sanctions, in particular on the Russian oil industry.

The main factor and driver of the growth in demand for OFZs was events in geopolitics

- said Iskander Lutsko, Head of Portfolio Management at Istar Capital.

He was referring to the resumption of negotiations with the United States.

Bets that the war will end soon are leading to increased interest among local institutional investors, management companies and banks, he said.

After a telephone conversation between the Russian and US presidents, Washington moved closer to Moscow, and Trump's criticism of Vladimir Zelensky, whom he called a “dictator,” and his call for personal talks with Putin shocked European allies. This reinforced the impression of a major turnaround in US foreign policy.

It is noted that the changes have caused a boom in the financial markets of Russia and other Eastern European countries. The Russian ruble has become the best performing currency among developing countries, strengthening by 15% against the dollar. The country's main stock index also rose by 15%.

Many market participants believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon, leading to expectations of further ruble appreciation

- explained Tetiana Orlova, economist at Oxford Economics.

She suggested that there may be an expectation that the Trump administration will not monitor compliance with the last phase of sanctions.

The government bond index is up 4% since February 12. Putin's conversation with Trump pushed OFZ yields to levels previously expected only next year.

Demand for the two bond issues amounted to 324 billion rubles, which allowed the government to raise about 148 billion rubles at a rate of about 16%, according to the Finance Ministry.

However, as of January 1, the share of non-residents in the OFS market was only 4%.

Lutsko noted that the end of the war will be “beneficial” for the Russian economy, as it will help reduce budget expenditures and stimulate the production of civilian products, which in turn will reduce inflation. This could lead to a loosening of monetary policy and lower long-term bond yields.

For most of the second half of 2024, the central bank tried to contain persistently high inflation by aggressively raising rates by 500 basis points. However, policymakers kept the target at a record high of 21% at the last two meetings

- the publication writes.

The Ministry of Finance found it difficult to raise sufficient funds through the bond market, and so the government started offering floating bonds, which increased risks to the budget and debt service costs.

Although the situation remains uncertain, Moscow does not plan to cease fire until it gets “a stable result that suits Russia.” The date of the summit between Trump and Putin has also not yet been determined.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina is in no hurry to change monetary policy, emphasizing that tight conditions for fighting inflation will continue to be maintained, and does not rule out another rate hike.

Lutsko noted that the Ministry of Finance's auctions reflect these expectations.

Recall

The sanctions package that Joe Biden's administration adopted on January 8, 2025, and which will now begin to take effect, could cost Russia up to 1.5% of its GDP. 

Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack27.02.25, 16:17 • 18854 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarEconomyPolitics
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising