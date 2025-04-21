$41.380.00
Exclusive
Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 drones and 3 missiles overnight: 42 drones shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

On the night of April 21, the Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 drones and three missiles from various directions. Defense forces shot down 42 Shahed UAVs, another 47 were lost locationally; there are consequences for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 96 drones and three missiles, 42 drones were shot down, another 47 did not reach their targets, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 21, the enemy launched a strike on Kherson Oblast with an anti-ship cruise missile "Oniks" from Crimea, on Mykolaiv Oblast - with two anti-radiation missiles Kh-31P from the airspace over the Black Sea, and also attacked Ukraine with 96 strike UAVs (imitator drones of other types) - launch areas: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Hvardiiske - Crimea.

The enemy's aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the destruction of 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) has been confirmed in the east, north, south, and center of the country

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

47 enemy imitator drones, as indicated, are lost from tracking (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Cherkasy Oblast were affected," the report says.

Mykolaiv was subjected to Russian missile attack in the morning21.04.25, 08:20

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
P-800 Oniks
Ukraine
