Mykolaiv was subjected to a missile attack by the RF in the morning

Russian troops attacked the city of Mykolaiv in the morning with missiles, the type of which is being determined, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

City of Mykolaiv. In the morning, April 21, around 04:57, the enemy attacked the city with missiles, the type is being determined. There are no casualties or damage - wrote Kim.

