Mykolaiv was subjected to a missile attack by the RF in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the city of Mykolaiv in the morning with missiles, the type of which is being determined, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
