Mykolaiv was subjected to a missile attack by the RF in the morning

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 19991 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 39027 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 25365 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 31111 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 52154 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68758 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 57962 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67548 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 34141 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 27221 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
42%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 18657 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 10860 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 20243 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 17240 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 50437 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 34992 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 37468 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68761 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 54259 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 53250 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67549 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 37724 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 39067 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 39745 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 73356 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Mykolaiv was subjected to a missile attack by the RF in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

In the morning of April 21 around 04:57, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv with missiles, the type of which is being established. According to Kim's report, there are no casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

Mykolaiv was subjected to a missile attack by the RF in the morning

Russian troops attacked the city of Mykolaiv in the morning with missiles, the type of which is being determined, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

City of Mykolaiv. In the morning, April 21, around 04:57, the enemy attacked the city with missiles, the type is being determined. There are no casualties or damage

- wrote Kim.

Russians attacked Mykolaiv CHP: 46 thousand customers were left without heating16.02.25, 15:01 • 34267 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vitalii Kim
Brent
$66.80
Bitcoin
$87,352.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,388.56
Ethereum
$1,640.94