Russians attacked Mykolaiv CHP: 46 thousand customers were left without heating

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13790 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54970 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78921 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79190 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118439 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101306 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116747 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153985 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92436 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60328 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29026 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153985 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144553 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176858 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134501 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136416 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164629 views
Russians attacked Mykolaiv CHP: 46 thousand customers were left without heating

Russians attacked Mykolaiv CHP: 46 thousand customers were left without heating

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33981 views

Russian drones damaged the Mykolaiv CHP plant, leaving 46,000 customers without heating. The city has deployed 67 “invincibility points” and is connecting modular boiler rooms for hospitals.

At night, Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv, striking at the city's critical infrastructure. The shelling damaged the Mykolaiv CHP plant. As a result, 46 thousand customers were left without centralized heat supply. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

Details

On the night of February 16, the Russian army damaged a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv with a drone. As of 12:55 a.m., 46,000 customers are without heat supply. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, 67 “invincibility points” have been deployed in the city, and three modular boiler rooms are being connected in healthcare facilities.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attack and doing everything possible to restore heat supply to homes, schools and hospitals as soon as possible

- Shmyhal noted.

The enemy's attack on the CHP plant was deliberate to leave the townspeople without heating in freezing weather, the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized .

According to the Head of Government, he instructed to hold a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies. As a result, additional measures should be taken to restore heat supply.

According to the city authorities, the shelling damaged the power generation at the enterprise.

The enemy damaged the power generation at the enterprise. Now we are working with the employees of Mykolaivska TPP and Mykolaivoblteploenergo to set up alternative heating for residential buildings. The first priority for us is to restore heat to social facilities. Thanks to Denmark, we have modular biofuel boilers, so we have already started reconnecting three hospitals to them. It is important to understand that a cold snap is expected these days

- the mayor of Mykolaiv said in a post.

Oleksandr Senkevych urged local residents to use electricity sparingly and not to turn on many heaters at the same time to avoid overloading the power system. 

If you have the opportunity to go to your relatives or friends who have individual heating or are supplied by Mykolaivoblteploenergo, do so

- Sienkiewicz said.

According to him, one of the drones hit the roadway on Tsentralnyi Avenue.

Public utilities have already worked out and eliminated the consequences.

Consequences of the shelling in the Central district: 18 non-residential buildings were damaged, including shops, restaurants, business centers, and four residential apartment buildings.

In addition, Zavodsky district was also attacked.

All utilities are available on site

- summarized the mayor.

He added that there is a victim who is currently receiving medical care.

Russian drones attacked Mykolaiv on the night of February 16, causing a fire and injuring one person.

Zelensky: Russia launched more than 1,200 bombs in Ukraine in a week16.02.25, 11:17 • 40117 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
denmarkDenmark
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
mykolaivMykolaiv

