Russians attacked Mykolaiv CHP: 46 thousand customers were left without heating

At night, Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv, striking at the city's critical infrastructure. The shelling damaged the Mykolaiv CHP plant. As a result, 46 thousand customers were left without centralized heat supply. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

On the night of February 16, the Russian army damaged a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv with a drone. As of 12:55 a.m., 46,000 customers are without heat supply. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, 67 “invincibility points” have been deployed in the city, and three modular boiler rooms are being connected in healthcare facilities.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attack and doing everything possible to restore heat supply to homes, schools and hospitals as soon as possible - Shmyhal noted.

The enemy's attack on the CHP plant was deliberate to leave the townspeople without heating in freezing weather, the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized .

According to the Head of Government, he instructed to hold a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies. As a result, additional measures should be taken to restore heat supply.

According to the city authorities, the shelling damaged the power generation at the enterprise.

The enemy damaged the power generation at the enterprise. Now we are working with the employees of Mykolaivska TPP and Mykolaivoblteploenergo to set up alternative heating for residential buildings. The first priority for us is to restore heat to social facilities. Thanks to Denmark, we have modular biofuel boilers, so we have already started reconnecting three hospitals to them. It is important to understand that a cold snap is expected these days - the mayor of Mykolaiv said in a post.

Oleksandr Senkevych urged local residents to use electricity sparingly and not to turn on many heaters at the same time to avoid overloading the power system.

If you have the opportunity to go to your relatives or friends who have individual heating or are supplied by Mykolaivoblteploenergo, do so - Sienkiewicz said.

According to him, one of the drones hit the roadway on Tsentralnyi Avenue.

Public utilities have already worked out and eliminated the consequences.

Consequences of the shelling in the Central district: 18 non-residential buildings were damaged, including shops, restaurants, business centers, and four residential apartment buildings.

In addition, Zavodsky district was also attacked.

All utilities are available on site - summarized the mayor.

He added that there is a victim who is currently receiving medical care.

Russian drones attacked Mykolaiv on the night of February 16, causing a fire and injuring one person.

