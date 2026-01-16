Rezerve+ tests online military registration for men aged 18-24

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 796 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 14536 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 14008 views
The EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 14912 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 16231 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 18911 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 27164 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 31770 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25634 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 35873 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 21707 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 25878 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 23370 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 25855 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 18161 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 34601 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 66630 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 84653 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 93894 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 77565 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 8158 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 18897 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 30944 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 52096 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 85607 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Rezerve+ tests online military registration for men aged 18-24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Rezerve+ application has started testing online military registration for men aged 18-24. This will allow them to register remotely, without visiting the TCC.

Rezerve+ tests online military registration for men aged 18-24

The "Reserve+" application is testing online military registration for men aged 18–24. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Soon, men will be able to register for military service remotely — without visits to the TCC and paper procedures. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to test registration in the Reserve+ application and is expanding it to a new age group.

- the message says.

Men aged 18–24 who are not yet registered for military service are invited to participate in the testing. To participate, you need to fill out the form. 

How it works:

  • Fill out the form to participate in the testing.
    • Await an email with an invitation.
      • Install the Reserve+ application or update it to the latest version.
        • Follow the instructions in the application and submit your application.
          • Receive confirmation and your Reserve ID document. 

            The Ministry of Defense draws attention: online registration is only possible for those who have never been registered for military service. If you were previously removed or excluded from registration, reinstatement is currently only possible through the TCC and SP. 

            For women subject to military registration by profession, online registration is currently unavailable — to register, you need to contact the TCC and SP. 

            The Ministry of Defense notes that online military registration reduces bureaucracy, lowers the burden on TCC and SP, and makes the procedure transparent for citizens.

            Reserve+ expands functionality: notifications about paper summonses by mail will be available06.01.26, 20:12 • 5104 views

            Olga Rozgon

            SocietyTechnologies
            Mobilization
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            TCC and SP
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Ukraine