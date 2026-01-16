Rezerve+ tests online military registration for men aged 18-24

The "Reserve+" application is testing online military registration for men aged 18–24. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Soon, men will be able to register for military service remotely — without visits to the TCC and paper procedures. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to test registration in the Reserve+ application and is expanding it to a new age group. - the message says.

Men aged 18–24 who are not yet registered for military service are invited to participate in the testing. To participate, you need to fill out the form.

How it works:

Fill out the form to participate in the testing.

Await an email with an invitation.

Install the Reserve+ application or update it to the latest version.

Follow the instructions in the application and submit your application.

Receive confirmation and your Reserve ID document.

The Ministry of Defense draws attention: online registration is only possible for those who have never been registered for military service. If you were previously removed or excluded from registration, reinstatement is currently only possible through the TCC and SP.

For women subject to military registration by profession, online registration is currently unavailable — to register, you need to contact the TCC and SP.

The Ministry of Defense notes that online military registration reduces bureaucracy, lowers the burden on TCC and SP, and makes the procedure transparent for citizens.

