Guerrillas took revenge for Avdiivka by carrying out a sabotage operation in the Volgograd region. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

A representative of the ATES movement committed sabotage by setting fire to a relay cabinet at the Maxim Gorky station in volgograd. This act was aimed at stopping the transfer of military equipment passing through this important logistics hub.

This facility is very important for the putin regime in terms of logistics. This station is an important hub through which military trains go to Crimea and rostov. Now the occupiers will have problems with it. This is revenge for Avdiivka! - "ATES".

The organization does not disclose the date of the sabotage for security reasons of the agent who carried out the operation.

