Revenge for Avdiivka: "ATES carried out a sabotage in volgograd region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99913 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153331 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253099 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174728 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165879 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227339 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23495 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37026 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23938 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30569 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225595 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99913 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70037 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76518 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113451 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114323 views
Revenge for Avdiivka: "ATES carried out a sabotage in volgograd region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114402 views

The military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH" avenged Avdiivka by setting fire to a relay cabinet at the Maxim Gorky railway station in volgograd to disrupt the transfer of military equipment through this important logistics hub.

Guerrillas took revenge for Avdiivka by carrying out a sabotage operation in the Volgograd region. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

A representative of the ATES movement committed sabotage by setting fire to a relay cabinet at the Maxim Gorky station in volgograd. This act was aimed at stopping the transfer of military equipment passing through this important logistics hub.

This facility is very important for the putin regime in terms of logistics. This station is an important hub through which military trains go to Crimea and rostov. Now the occupiers will have problems with it. This is revenge for Avdiivka! 

 - "ATES".

Add

The organization does not disclose the date of the sabotage for security reasons of the agent who carried out the operation.

"Atesh" reconnoitered the airfield in yeysk used by russia for strikes against ukraine12.02.24, 11:31 • 108138 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ateshAtesh
avdiivkaAvdiivka
krymCrimea

