"Atesh" reconnoitered the airfield in yeysk used by russia for strikes against ukraine

The guerrillas conducted reconnaissance in the city of Yeysk (Krasnodar region, Russia). In particular, they made their way to the airfield used by the Russian Federation to strike Ukraine. This was reported by the ATES movement in Telegram, UNN reports .

Our agents performed a set of actions in Yeysk. First of all, we conducted reconnaissance of the airfield, which is one of the strategically important objects, as it is used by the occupiers to attack the territory of Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the guerrillas found out the exact number of aircraft and the location of warehouses with missile weapons. They passed all the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The members of the movement also distributed leaflets in the city with a message for pilots who fly on these ships.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas reconnoitered the location of ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots used by Russian military personnel based at the Novofedorivka military airfield.