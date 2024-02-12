"Atesh" reconnoitered the airfield in yeysk used by russia for strikes against ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 19425 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108918 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116564 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159125 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261084 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175949 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232412 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 62401 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 70833 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 70106 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 49779 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 61582 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232412 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218009 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229961 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 85128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 90081 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115997 views
"Atesh" reconnoitered the airfield in yeysk used by russia for strikes against ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108139 views

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at the Russian airfield in Yeysk, which is used to launch strikes against Ukraine, identifying aircraft numbers and locations of missile depots.

The guerrillas conducted reconnaissance in the city of Yeysk (Krasnodar region, Russia). In particular, they made their way to the airfield used by the Russian Federation to strike Ukraine. This was reported by the ATES movement in Telegram, UNN reports .

Our agents performed a set of actions in Yeysk. First of all, we conducted reconnaissance of the airfield, which is one of the strategically important objects, as it is used by the occupiers to attack the territory of Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the guerrillas found out the exact number of aircraft and the location of warehouses with missile weapons. They passed all the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The members of the movement also distributed leaflets in the city with a message for pilots who fly on these ships.

Image

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas reconnoitered the location of ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots used by Russian military personnel based at the Novofedorivka military airfield.

Olga Rozgon

War
ateshAtesh
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

