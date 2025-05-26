$41.510.01
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5430 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15824 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22022 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36253 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56777 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 64967 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76148 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239484 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356265 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 393905 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

"Response to Kyiv's massive attacks": Russia cynically justifies its attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The Kremlin's press secretary called civilian objects in Ukraine military targets to justify the strikes. This happened after a massive Russian attack on the Odessa region.

"Response to Kyiv's massive attacks": Russia cynically justifies its attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically distorts reality and calls civilian objects in Ukraine, which Russia has been hitting in recent days, military ones. He also states that this is a response to massive attacks by Kyiv on Russian facilities.

This was reported by the Telegram channel "You listened to the lighthouse", reports UNN.

Details

Peskov is trying, as always, to justify the brutal Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, calling them military, which is not true. He also cynically lies when he claims that Ukraine is attacking the social infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

Of course, it is. This has already been said repeatedly. We see how Ukrainians are hitting our social infrastructure, peaceful infrastructure. This is a retaliatory strike. And the strike is precisely on military facilities, on military targets

- says Peskov.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that Putin has absolutely gone crazy.

He is killing a lot of people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Rockets and drones are launched into Ukrainian cities for no reason at all

- Trump noted. 

Overnight, Russia launched 9 missiles and 355 drones at Ukraine, all 9 missiles were shot down and 288 drones were neutralized, 233 of which were shot down. 

The Odesa region was attacked again by Russian troops overnight, and there was destruction in private homes due to enemy drones hitting them. 

 Also, a child was injured in the drone strike

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Odesa Oblast
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
