Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically distorts reality and calls civilian objects in Ukraine, which Russia has been hitting in recent days, military ones. He also states that this is a response to massive attacks by Kyiv on Russian facilities.

This was reported by the Telegram channel "You listened to the lighthouse", reports UNN.

Details

Peskov is trying, as always, to justify the brutal Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, calling them military, which is not true. He also cynically lies when he claims that Ukraine is attacking the social infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

Of course, it is. This has already been said repeatedly. We see how Ukrainians are hitting our social infrastructure, peaceful infrastructure. This is a retaliatory strike. And the strike is precisely on military facilities, on military targets - says Peskov.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that Putin has absolutely gone crazy.

He is killing a lot of people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Rockets and drones are launched into Ukrainian cities for no reason at all - Trump noted.

Overnight, Russia launched 9 missiles and 355 drones at Ukraine, all 9 missiles were shot down and 288 drones were neutralized, 233 of which were shot down.

The Odesa region was attacked again by Russian troops overnight, and there was destruction in private homes due to enemy drones hitting them.

Also, a child was injured in the drone strike.