Residents of three oblasts lost power due to Russian shelling, power system is balanced - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
The October 17 attacks by the Russian Federation caused power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The power system is balanced, but the Ministry of Energy urges people to save electricity during peak hours.
As a result of enemy strikes over the past day, October 17, there were problems with electricity supply in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. As of Friday morning, more than 550 settlements remained without power, the Energy Ministry reported, UNN reported.
Generation and consumption
According to the Ministry of Energy, the power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. The ministry called for continued economical use of electricity during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00.
Consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation
Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions due to shelling and hostilities.
Networks status
Southern region: due to technological disruptions, substations and household consumers were cut off from power, and power facilities were de-energized. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
In the central and southern regions, substations, equipment and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored using backup schemes.
As of the morning, 552 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 8200 MWh with a capacity of 1402 MW.
