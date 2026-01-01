Residents of temporarily occupied territories sent New Year greetings to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The National Resistance Center published New Year greetings from Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. Residents of the captured cities conveyed words of support and holiday wishes, demonstrating their loyalty to Ukraine.
The Center for National Resistance published greetings from Ukrainians in cities captured by the Russians. Photos with symbolic greetings from various settlements currently under occupation were published on the Center's official Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
Despite the current situation in the regions, local residents were able to convey words of support and holiday wishes. The Center for National Resistance reported that Ukrainians remain loyal to their state.
Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories send New Year greetings from their native cities. Despite pressure and repression, they remain with Ukraine and make one common wish – liberation and return home
"A toast, one for all": Zelenskyy voiced Ukrainians' main wish for the New Year01.01.26, 03:11 • 4258 views