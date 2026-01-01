$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 6770 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 9040 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 9004 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 80559 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 97475 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38121 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37649 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33285 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27142 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Residents of temporarily occupied territories sent New Year greetings to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The National Resistance Center published New Year greetings from Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. Residents of the captured cities conveyed words of support and holiday wishes, demonstrating their loyalty to Ukraine.

Residents of temporarily occupied territories sent New Year greetings to Ukraine

The Center for National Resistance published greetings from Ukrainians in cities captured by the Russians. Photos with symbolic greetings from various settlements currently under occupation were published on the Center's official Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the current situation in the regions, local residents were able to convey words of support and holiday wishes. The Center for National Resistance reported that Ukrainians remain loyal to their state.

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories send New Year greetings from their native cities. Despite pressure and repression, they remain with Ukraine and make one common wish – liberation and return home 

– the Center's message reads.

"A toast, one for all": Zelenskyy voiced Ukrainians' main wish for the New Year01.01.26, 03:11 • 4258 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
New Year
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine